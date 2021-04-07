Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 81611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.76 million and a PE ratio of -17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

