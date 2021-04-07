TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,017.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,985,404.39.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

