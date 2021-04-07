Tornado Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $69.27 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.27 million and $12.86 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $128.91 or 0.00228837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00265111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.24 or 0.00761973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.67 or 1.00260460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,354 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

