Tornado Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Tornado has a market cap of $449,812.04 and $448,740.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for $74.97 or 0.00133501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00257067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00760168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,011.42 or 0.99742595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

