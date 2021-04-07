Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Tops $0.0000

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $61,643.79 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00259851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00763956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.01 or 1.00494353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

