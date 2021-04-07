Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER)’s stock price rose 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

About Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.