TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 6.7%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 13,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 975,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in TPI Composites by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

