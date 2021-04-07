Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.42. 6,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,792. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

