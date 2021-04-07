Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $7,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.60. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

