Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.46, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

