Traders Buy Large Volume of Duck Creek Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

