Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.