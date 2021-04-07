Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

