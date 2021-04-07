Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $65,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

