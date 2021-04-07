Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

