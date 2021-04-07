Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.