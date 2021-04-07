TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 803,973 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $971.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,690 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.