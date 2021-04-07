Travala.com Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.20 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $247.82 million and $10.20 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00008720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,233,301 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

