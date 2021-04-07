Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,647.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.52), with a volume of 65621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,602.50 ($20.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.06.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders purchased 275 shares of company stock worth $402,060.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

