Treat DAO One Day Volume Hits $139,457.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $139,457.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

