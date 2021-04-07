Treat DAO Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $125,234.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.