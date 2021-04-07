Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

TV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

