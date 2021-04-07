Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 7.7%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 148,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 156,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several brokerages have commented on TREVF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

