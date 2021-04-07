Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,177. Trex has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

