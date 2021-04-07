Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 14th

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.63.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units alerts:

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tribe Capital Growth I Corp.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.