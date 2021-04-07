Tribe Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $408.72 million and $51.50 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.