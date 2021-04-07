Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 33041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.30.

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

