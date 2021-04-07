Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $6.62 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 3% against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

