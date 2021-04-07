TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.