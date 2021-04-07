TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

