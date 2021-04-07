TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
Shares of TSC opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
