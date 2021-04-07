TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSC. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

TSC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

