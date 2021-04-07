Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.