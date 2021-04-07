Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $86.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,328.32 or 0.99846016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001167 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

