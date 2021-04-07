Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $994,505.18 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.01 or 0.99851073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00092778 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

