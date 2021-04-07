Tronox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the average volume of 952 call options.

TROX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

