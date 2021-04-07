TrueChain (TRUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.60 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. TrueChain has a market cap of $22.95 million and $13.60 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

