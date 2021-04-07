TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $406,182.44 and $13,166.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

