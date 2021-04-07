TrueFi (TRU) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $62.21 million and $6.79 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

