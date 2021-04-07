Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.89. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,177 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

