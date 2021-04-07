Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

TFC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

