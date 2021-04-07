Truist Financial Corp Acquires 63,844 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 137.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,182,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,890,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

