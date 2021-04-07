Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

