Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

