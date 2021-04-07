Truist Financial Corp Purchases 61,675 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

