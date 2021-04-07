Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.