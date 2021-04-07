Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,263 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

