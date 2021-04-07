Truist Securiti Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $6,471,944.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,000,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

