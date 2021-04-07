TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

