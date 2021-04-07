Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trxade Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEDS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Trxade Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

