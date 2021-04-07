Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.80. Tuniu shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 656,922 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

