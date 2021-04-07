Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:TMPMU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,622,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

