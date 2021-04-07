TuSimple Holdings Inc. Plans $1.3 Billion IPO for April 15th (TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) expects to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering on Thursday, April 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 33,800,000 shares at a price of $35.00-$39.00 per share.

In the last year, TuSimple Holdings Inc. generated $1.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $177.9 million. The company has a market cap of $7.9 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BOFA SECURITIES COWEN CREDIT SUISSE NOMURA RBC CAPITAL MARKETS BAIRD NEEDHAM & COMPANY OPPENHEIMER & CO. PIPER SANDLER VALUABLE CAPITAL was co-manager.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an autonomous technology company that is revolutionizing the estimated $4 trillion global truck freight market. We have developed industry-leading autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks, which has enabled us to build the world’s first Autonomous Freight Network (“AFN”) in partnership with world-class shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. (We have a partnership with Navistar.) We believe that our technology and our AFN will make long haul trucking significantly safer as well as more reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly, creating significant benefits for all who rely on the freight ecosystem to deliver essential goods. Since our founding in 2015, we have developed a fully integrated software and hardware solution enabling what we believe is the world’s most advanced Level 4 (“L4”) driver-out autonomous semi-truck technology. Hallmarks of our proprietary semi-truck specific technology include our 1,000 meter perception range, 35 second planning horizon, high definition (“HD”) maps with accuracy within five centimeters, and an integrated L4 autonomous semi-truck design comprising of a fully redundant sensor suite and components. Long-range perception, advanced planning and decision-making, and highly accurate mapping are critical capabilities for the autonomous operation of semi-trucks, which are heavy, articulated vehicles that need to be able to operate at highway speeds. We believe that we are the first and only company to demonstrate these capabilities and achieve L4 autonomous semi-trucks driving on both highways and surface streets as well as the first company to autonomously haul a paid freight load. (TuSimple Holdings filed confidentially to go public on Dec. 23, 2020.) “.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 839 employees. The company is located at 9191 Towne Centre Drive Suite 600 San Diego, CA 92122 and can be reached via phone at (619) 916-3144.

